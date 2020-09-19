NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,493 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of NGL Energy Partners worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 184,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 40,789 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.96. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $14.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

