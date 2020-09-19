Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $338,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 601.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,145.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

XHB opened at $53.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $54.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

