Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $348,000 Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.13% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 130.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NXP opened at $16.65 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.