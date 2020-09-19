Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 553 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 392,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 290.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $60.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

