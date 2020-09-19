Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $422,833.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,536,550.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,632. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

