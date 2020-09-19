Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 344.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FirstService were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FirstService by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 113.6% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after buying an additional 49,777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 7.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $125.66 on Friday. FirstService Corp has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

