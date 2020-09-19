Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $357,000 Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2,107.2% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 189,647 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1,112.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

PFF opened at $36.44 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

