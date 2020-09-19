Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

