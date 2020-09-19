Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,362,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,862,000 after purchasing an additional 228,530 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 997,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,222 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $243.90 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $286.68. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.35.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.44.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.