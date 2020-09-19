Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 23,881 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,881 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.