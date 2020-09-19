Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,922 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 132.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 930.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Omnicell by 406.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 540.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

