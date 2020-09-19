Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 981,988 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,970,000 after buying an additional 566,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after buying an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,742,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $200.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.38.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.