Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,934,000 after purchasing an additional 890,689 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,734,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after purchasing an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 673,193 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $484,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

