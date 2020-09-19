Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 8,060 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,851 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 202,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,589,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $715.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

