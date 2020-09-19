Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Textron were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $891,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Textron by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Textron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 46.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 67,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

