Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 31,842 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 31,842 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,576,000 after buying an additional 3,308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $584,551,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,460 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

