Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 2,467 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ball were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.09.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

