Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,222,702 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,222,702 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,592.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $32,613.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,458 shares of company stock worth $4,431,526 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

