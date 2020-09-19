Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $368,000 Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

