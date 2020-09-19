DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 157.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after buying an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,877,000 after buying an additional 1,379,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after buying an additional 2,141,699 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,636 shares of company stock worth $14,109,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $144.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

