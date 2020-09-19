Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 233,922 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233,922 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 35,740 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNP opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

