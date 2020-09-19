Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $370,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85,296 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

