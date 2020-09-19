SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,022,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,521,000 after buying an additional 4,100,787 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,234,000. Stadion Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,950,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after buying an additional 954,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

