Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 1,044.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after acquiring an additional 640,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 2,969.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 276,283 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 447,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after buying an additional 223,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21,282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after buying an additional 191,538 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $132.73 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

