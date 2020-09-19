Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 264.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 284,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.589 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.