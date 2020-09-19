Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $388,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

