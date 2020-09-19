Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 389 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $6,966,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.40.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $354.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.41 and a 200-day moving average of $311.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

