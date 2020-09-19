Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Celanese by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 10.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Celanese by 20.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $4,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CE opened at $113.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

