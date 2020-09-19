Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BCE were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in BCE by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in BCE by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.247 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

