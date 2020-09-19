Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,876,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,415,000 after buying an additional 4,265,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20,509.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,268,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,273,000 after buying an additional 2,257,855 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,508,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,429,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,185,000 after buying an additional 2,095,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,671,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP opened at $48.21 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

