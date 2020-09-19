Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 4,447 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 310.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,706,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $76.42 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

