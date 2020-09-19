Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 824,207 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 824,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.90% of Uniti Group worth $288,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Uniti Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

