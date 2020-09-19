Vanguard Group Inc. Has $291.30 Million Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,343,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.56% of NorthWestern worth $291,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,276,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,549,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,416,000 after buying an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after buying an additional 113,354 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after buying an additional 299,779 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE NWE opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

