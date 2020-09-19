Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 72,862 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.74% of Howard Hughes worth $306,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 122.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,623,000 after acquiring an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after acquiring an additional 371,793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,909,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,131,000 after acquiring an additional 338,560 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,381,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 840,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 185,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HHC stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

