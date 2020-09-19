Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,352,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ALLETE worth $292,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 304.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 31.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,896,000 after purchasing an additional 337,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 33.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,725,000 after purchasing an additional 228,601 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 60.2% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 376,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 141,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $5,980,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALE opened at $53.41 on Friday. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.58%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

