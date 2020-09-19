Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 170,374 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.27% of Selective Insurance Group worth $292,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $76.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

