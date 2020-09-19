Vanguard Group Inc. Has $293.01 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,485,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.05% of Verint Systems worth $293,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

VRNT opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 195.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $139,485.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

