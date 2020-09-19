Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,843,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.83% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $302,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KW. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 19,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $15.37 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,839,987.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $215,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 338,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

