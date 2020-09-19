Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 4,055,356 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,055,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.03% of Envista worth $303,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Envista by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Envista stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

