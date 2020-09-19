Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 39,901 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $304,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Proto Labs by 99.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Proto Labs by 534.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Proto Labs by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.60. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

