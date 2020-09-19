Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

