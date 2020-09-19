Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 136,853 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,853 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 11.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after acquiring an additional 321,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

