Taal Capital Management LP Has $5.70 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Taal Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.2% of Taal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,818.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,245 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 57.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,600,936 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $567,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

