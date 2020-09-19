Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.69. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

