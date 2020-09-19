Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,125 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1,095.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Federal Signal stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In other news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

