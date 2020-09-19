Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

CIEN opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $480,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,217. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

