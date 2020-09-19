Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.8% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 694.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 90.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.36. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

