Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,635 Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 505,219 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $1,424,558.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,543,122. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $233.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.99 and its 200 day moving average is $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $241.82.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.10.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

