Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,501 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,072,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after buying an additional 169,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after buying an additional 1,036,602 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,077,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after buying an additional 603,481 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,143,000 after buying an additional 1,736,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

