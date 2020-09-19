Rajesh Subramaniam Sells 4,314 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FDX opened at $242.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.40. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $256.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

